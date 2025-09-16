EXCLUSIVE: IQSTEL Targets $15 Million Profit In 2026

IQSTEL IQST on Tuesday announced that its Fintech Division will play a key role in achieving the company’s previously stated goal of reaching a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026.

The company completed the acquisition of Globetopper on July 1, 2025, and has since been accelerating its growth as part of its strategic roadmap.

Globetopper will likely contribute approximately $16 million in third-quarter 2025 revenue and deliver $110,000 in EBITDA, making it cash flow positive for the quarter.

Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, said the company’s plan is to scale Globetopper further, targeting approximately $1 million in annualized EBITDA in the near term.

He added that the Fintech Division could potentially be one of the key engines fueling its company’s EBITDA growth as it heads toward its $15 million 2026 target.

IQSTEL plans to leverage its business platform — which already reaches over 600 of the largest telecom operators worldwide — to offer Globetopper’s fintech services directly to its telecom customers.

This initiative is part of IQSTEL’s strategy to cross-sell high-margin, high-tech services to its existing client base, accelerating revenue and EBITDA growth.

Price Action: IQST stock closed lower by 1.44% at $6.15 on Monday.

