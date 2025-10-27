Aerial view of heads-up display digital futuristic surveillance monitor screen display.
October 27, 2025 9:49 AM 1 min read

Red Cat Shares Jump On Palantir-Powered Drone Test Success

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company disclosed the successful flight test of its Black Widow drone using Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Visual Navigation (VNav) Software.

Details

The test validated the ability of the Black Widow, part of the U.S. Army's SRR program of record, to navigate under GPS-denied conditions using the visual software.

Also Read: Redwire, Red Cat Join Forces To Boost US Army Drone Power

The testing successfully defined a preliminary performance envelope for VNav on the Black Widow system.

The final mission validated VNav’s ability to navigate a full ISR profile, including transit, surveillance and return with continuous GPS-denied positional awareness.

This achievement is notable as the first known commercial demonstration of VNav on a drone that the U.S. Army has already adopted.

Management Commentary

“Every battlefield is a GPS-denied environment, and this successful test shows that Red Cat and Palantir are delivering a software-driven solution the Army can rely on. It requires no new hardware, is ready to deploy today, and gives warfighters the edge in contested environments,” stated Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat.

”It also signals our evolution into a full-stack defense technology platform, with expected margin expansion and strong revenue potential in 2026.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSE:FITE).

Price Action: RCAT shares are up 9.96% to $12.26 in premarket trading at the last check on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$11.765.47%
Overview
FITE Logo
FITESPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF
$90.811.20%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$189.632.71%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved