Twin Health, Peloton Team Up To Tackle Diabetes, Obesity With AI And Fitness

Twin Health, a pioneer in AI-driven digital twin technology for metabolic health, announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to enhance its wellness platform.

The collaboration will give Twin Health members access to Peloton's library of live and on-demand fitness content, including cardio, strength training, yoga, and meditation classes.

The partnership will bring Peloton's world-class fitness and wellness content to Twin's AI Digital Twin program, which is proven to treat diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity while reducing reliance on medications.

Twin Health is integrating Peloton's instructor-led fitness and wellness content into its AI Digital Twin care plans, aiming to create a new standard for metabolic health. The platform will recommend personalized Peloton workouts, including low-impact cardio, strength training, yoga, and meditation, to help members improve heart health, build metabolic resilience, manage stress, and enhance sleep quality.

“At Peloton, we have long held that movement is medicine. Our interest in improving people’s health outcomes is about putting that belief into action at scale, which we can accomplish with Twin Health,” said Greg Hybl, senior vice president & general manager, Peloton for Business.

Lisa Shah, Twin’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, stated, “Twin Health members can benefit enormously from Peloton’s extensive library of expert-led content across many disciplines. This partnership reflects our commitment to reinventing metabolic care by combining Twin’s continuous, precision-guided insights with Peloton’s industry-leading fitness and wellness content."

Twin Health said its members will receive a complimentary Peloton App One membership, giving them access to Peloton's library of live and on-demand fitness classes. Members will also have the option to rent a Peloton Bike+ at a discounted rate or upgrade to a reduced-cost Peloton All-Access membership.

The announcement follows the publication of a landmark study in the New England Journal of Medicine, showing that Twin Health's AI Digital Twin is a highly effective treatment for diabetes and weight loss, without the use of high-cost medications.

In August, the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, topping analyst estimates for a loss of 6 cents and improving from a loss of 8 cents in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue came in at $606.9 million, above the consensus estimate of $580.2 million but down 5.7% from $643.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The company guided fiscal 2026 sales between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion, in line with the $2.46 billion analyst estimate.

Price Action: PTON shares were trading lower by 1.49% to $7.26 premarket at last check Tuesday.

