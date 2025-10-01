Peloton Unveils AI Coaching, New Machines To Boost Sales

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is repositioning itself in the connected fitness market with a sweeping product refresh and the launch of Peloton IQ, an AI-driven coaching platform designed to deliver personalized training across its devices.

The new Peloton Cross Training Series introduces five updated machines, the Cross Training Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+, all equipped with swivel screens, upgraded connectivity, and enhanced audio.

The premium “plus” models include built-in movement tracking cameras, Sonos-tuned speakers, integrated fans, and voice-activated controls.

Also Read: Peloton Shares Continue To Climb: What’s Going On?

A new comfort saddle is also available across Peloton bikes. Products are on sale through Peloton’s website, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), and beginning Oct. 2, Johnson Fitness & Wellness.

At the center of the strategy is Peloton IQ, which uses AI and computer vision to deliver dynamic coaching, form correction, and personalized recommendations.

The system integrates with third-party wearables including Garmin, Fitbit, and Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Health to generate adaptive training plans.

According to Chief Product Officer Nick Caldwell, “Our advantage is pairing intelligent software with premium hardware…to give you the guidance you need to meet your goals.”

CEO Peter Stern called the rollout “the start of a new chapter,” positioning Peloton as more than a cycling brand. Two million members now engage in strength training, reflecting demand for multi-disciplinary fitness experiences.

Beyond hardware, Peloton is expanding into wellness and recovery. Partnerships with the Hospital for Special Surgery and Halle Berry’s Respin Health will deliver specialized programs, while the acquisition of Breathwrk brings guided breathing exercises to subscribers.

Membership pricing will rise in October, with All-Access increasing to $49.99, App+ to $28.99, and App One to $15.99.

The initiatives underscore Peloton’s effort to regain momentum by broadening its portfolio and strengthening recurring subscription revenue.

Price Action: PTON shares were trading lower by 6.78% to $8.390 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock