EXCLUSIVE: Vivakor Partners With Neuralix To Bring AI To Midstream Energy, Eyes Industry-Wide Expansion

Vivakor VIVK announced on Thursday that it had forged a deal with Neuralix to deploy Neuralix's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology across Vivakor's midstream operations.

The companies also intend to establish a joint venture to co-market Neuralix's platform to third-party operators in the midstream energy sector.

Neuralix, a Houston-based technology company, specializes in AI-driven digital transformation across energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

Its proprietary platform leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver predictive insights into energy flows, asset performance, and operational risk.

The initial deployment will focus on optimizing Vivakor's core business functions, including transportation and route optimization involving dynamic routing to reduce fuel costs and emissions.

It will also focus on AI-driven asset monitoring to minimize downtime and extend lifecycle performance. Finally, it will focus on real-time decision support for storage and remediation projects to improve service delivery and cost efficiency.

The collaboration also outlines a phased roadmap to market the Neuralix AI platform to third-party midstream companies jointly, enabling wider industry adoption of predictive, sustainability-focused digital technologies.

Vivakor CEO James Ballengee expects the partnership to allow Vivakor to optimize transportation while reducing carbon emissions.

The companies expect to finalize the Joint Venture Agreement by year-end 2025.

Price Action: VIVK stock is down by 3.00% at $0.7178 premarket at last check on Thursday.

