EXCLUSIVE: Beeline Expands AI Agent Bob Beyond Support To Drive Mortgage Sales, Origination Growth

Beeline Holdings BLNE announced on Wednesday that it continues expanding its proprietary AI agent, Bob, from customer support into direct sales and origination activities.

Beeline said it was among the first mortgage lenders to introduce its own conversational AI in 2023.

During the second quarter of 2025, Beeline moved Bob into a limited sales role, opening conversations with borrowers during the application process.

Bob drove $7.1 million in origination volume and $170,000 in revenue in this limited pilot, with more than half of borrower interactions occurring after business hours and on weekends.

Beeline CEO Nick Liuzza said the company aims to lower the high cost of mortgage production while giving borrowers faster, more convenient service.

Looking ahead to third-quarter 2025, Bob will expand into top-of-funnel sales activities and lead borrower education campaigns to bridge knowledge gaps around mortgage products.

Beeline plans to move Bob deeper into production by early 2026. Initially, it will focus on processing and underwriting conversations, with scheduling functionality expected by the second quarter of 2026.

This roadmap reflects Beeline's long-term strategy to integrate AI across the mortgage lifecycle, delivering lower-cost, high-efficiency mortgage options to borrowers.

Much of Bob's underlying technology was developed by MagicBlocks, an Australia-based AI company providing multilingual AI solutions to international markets.

Beeline recently increased its equity stake in MagicBlocks to 47% through an additional $225,000 investment.

Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, BLNE shares were trading higher by 6.16% at $1.55 premarket.

Image Via Shutterstock