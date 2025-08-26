Walmart Leans On AI And Global Push To Power Marketplace Growth

Walmart WMT announced on Tuesday that it has showcased new tools, incentives, and global initiatives designed to accelerate seller growth, strengthen marketplace integrity, and enhance customer experiences at its Let’s Grow! Walmart Marketplace Seller Summit.

By expanding fulfillment, global reach, and omnichannel capabilities, Walmart reinforced its strategy of making its Marketplace one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms.

Walmart introduced AI-powered solutions that simplify seller operations and drive sales.

The AI-powered listing tool speeds up product setup and improves conversions, while the Smart Assistant provides 24/7 support. The Seller Advisors Program connects sellers directly with Walmart leadership to co-create impactful solutions. New shipping settings automate regional delivery promises, and the Brand Portal strengthens protections against counterfeit goods.

Walmart also announced seller incentives for the holiday season, including 0% referral fees on toys, 50% cuts on pet supplies, and 100% reductions on top-selling items across categories, giving sellers more competitive leverage during peak shopping.

Walmart expanded Next-Day Delivery through Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) to major U.S. metros like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta. WFS now offers fulfillment at rates about 15% lower than competitors, with sellers seeing an average 50% lift in GMV on Walmart-tagged items. Walmart also broadened seller opportunities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Chile while offering tools like Walmart Connect 3P Sponsored Ads for visibility.

Walmart is bridging online convenience with in-store trust. Its Cypress, Texas, store now features QR codes linking to expanded Marketplace assortments. Customers can order directly through the Walmart app and even access professional installation.

Walmart stock gained just 6% year-to-date as it grappled with intense competition from the likes of Amazon.com AMZN, and discount retailers like Target TGT, Costco COST.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.68, below the consensus estimate of $0.74, while revenue climbed 4.8% year-over-year to $177.4 billion, surpassing analyst projections of $176.16 billion. On a constant currency basis, total revenue grew 5.6%. Walmart also raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $2.52–$2.62, compared to its previous forecast of $2.50–$2.60 and analyst expectations of $2.62.

Wall Street analysts including Telsey Advisory Group, JPMorgan, Bank of America Securities noted Walmart well-positioned for long-term growth, citing strong ecommerce momentum, grocery leadership, and higher-margin revenue from ads and marketplace fees. They expect steady market share gains, margin expansion, and improved profitability driven by value pricing, tech investments, and omnichannel strategies.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were down 0.18% at $95.89 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

