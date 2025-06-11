EXCLUSIVE: Toppoint Signs MoU With Peru's Chancay Municipality To Overhaul Waste Management

Toppoint Holdings Inc. TOPP on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Municipalidad Distrital de Chancay in Peru, marking the beginning of a collaboration to overhaul the area’s waste management system. The financial terms of the MoU were not disclosed.

With Chancay’s mega port construction fueling a sharp rise in construction waste, the deal targets sustainable solutions to meet growing environmental challenges.

Toppoint Holdings CEO Leo Chan and Chancay Mayor Juan Alberto Alvarez Andrade signed an MoU to create a joint framework for designing a modern waste management system tailored to the region’s expanding residential and industrial sectors.

The collaboration aims to tackle rising construction and industrial waste by assessing the feasibility of a new landfill, transfer station, and recycling initiatives while launching immediate studies and policy planning to attract strategic partners and sustainable investment.

“This partnership underscores Toppoint’s dedication to delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions in rapidly growing global markets,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings.

“Chancay is a region in the midst of profound transformation, and we understand the vital role that advanced waste management systems play in supporting its continued growth.”

Chancay, in Lima’s Huaral Province, is becoming a key logistics and trade center in South America, spurred by its new deep-water mega port. This rapid growth is driving urbanization and industrial activity, creating an urgent need for modern waste management solutions to support development and safeguard the environment.

In another deal signed in late May, Toppoint Holdings announced it had signed a strategic MOU with Guangzhou-based air cargo firm Jinyangcheng to explore joint air freight operations.

The partnership initially focused on cargo movement through JFK Airport, with plans to expand to major U.S. and international hubs. The agreement supported Toppoint’s global expansion strategy and strengthened its trans-Pacific logistics capabilities.

Price Action: TOPP shares closed 1.08% higher at $1.88 on Tuesday.

