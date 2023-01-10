Why Bright Health Group Shares Are Skyrocketing 25% Higher

Bright Health Group Inc BHG shares are trading higher by 25.29% to $0.81 Tuesday afternoon after the company announced it increased 2023 Enterprise Revenue guidance to a range of $3.4 - $3.6 billion.

What Else?

The company also says that Bright Health Group CEO and President, Mike Mikan, will provide additional commentary on the company's outlook at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11.

"In 2023, we are focused on executing on our Fully Aligned Care Model across our business. As evidenced by our guidance increase, we have been successful in retaining value-based consumers and are excited about our growing partnerships with leading payors and providers," said Mikan.

"We have created a scaled and differentiated care model that is well positioned to capture the shift to value-based, consumer-driven healthcare."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BHG has a 52-week high of $4.06 and a 52-week low of $0.49.