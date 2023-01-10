Why Urban Outfitters Shares Are Shooting Higher

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares are trading higher by 7.82% to $27.45 Tuesday afternoon after the company reported a 2.3% year-over-year increase in net sales for the two months ended December 31.

Urban Outfitters says for the two months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the two months ended December 31, 2021, total retail segment net sales increased 1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 2%, partially offset by a 1% negative impact of foreign currency translation.

Additonally, for the eleven months ended December 31, 2022, total company net sales increased 5.1% compared to the eleven months ended December 31, 2021.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, URBN has a 52-week high of $30.52 and a 52-week low of $17.81.