ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 13, 2022 4:51 PM | 1 min read
Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production

Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading marginally higher by 2.77% to $1.10 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced its unaudited Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022.

What Happened?

Bit Digital provided the following highlights for September production via press release:

  • In September 2022, Bit Digital says the company earned 141.3 Bitcoins, a 3% decrease compared to the prior month. The decline was driven by an increase in the network hash rate. The company earned 0 ETH in September 2022
  • Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 943.3 and 5,261.7 with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively, on September 30
  • The company owned 38,594 Bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners as of September 31, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.3 Terahash ("TH/s), respectively.

See Also: September Inflation Runs Hot At 8.2%, Sending Stocks Spiraling Lower: What You Need To Know

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bit Digital has a 52-week high of $14.25 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyPenny StocksAfter-Hours CenterMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month