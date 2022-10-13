Bitcoin, Ethereum-Related Stock Bit Digital (BTBT) Announces September 2022 Production

Bit Digital Inc BTBT shares are trading marginally higher by 2.77% to $1.10 during Thursday's after-hours session. The company announced its unaudited Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD production and corporate updates for the month of September 2022.

What Happened?

Bit Digital provided the following highlights for September production via press release:

In September 2022, Bit Digital says the company earned 141.3 Bitcoins, a 3% decrease compared to the prior month. The decline was driven by an increase in the network hash rate. The company earned 0 ETH in September 2022

Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 943.3 and 5,261.7 with a fair market value of approximately $18.3 million and $7.0 million, respectively, on September 30

The company owned 38,594 Bitcoin miners and 730 Ethereum miners as of September 31, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 2.7 Exahash ("EH/s") and 0.3 Terahash ("TH/s), respectively.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bit Digital has a 52-week high of $14.25 and a 52-week low of $1.00.