What Happened With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Thursday?

Sphere 3D Corp. ANY shares traded higher by 3.15% to $0.46 during Thursday's session. The company on Thursday provided Bitcoin BTC/USD production and mining updates for September 2022. Production for the month totaled 11.06 Bitcoin.

What Else?

Sphere 3D says since the company began its mining operations during the first quarter of 2022, it has produced 91.87 Bitcoin and held 78.06 Bitcoin on September 30, 2022.

Bitcoin held by the company represents a fair market value of about $1.52 million based on the Bitcoin price of $19,415 on Sept. 30.

As of the end of last month, the company was operating approximately 1,000 S19j Pros miners delivering a production capacity of approximately 100 PH/s.

Sphere 3D says it continues to employ a HODL strategy for the majority of its holdings. The difference between Bitcoin mined and Sphere 3D's holdings are the amount Sphere 3D used to fund working capital.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon-neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52-week high of $8.69 and a 52-week low of $0.42.