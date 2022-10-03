ñol

Why Timber Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Getting Hammered

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 3, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc TMBR shares are trading lower by 20.09% to $0.09 Monday morning after the company announced a $1.3 million registered direct offering.

What Else?

The closing of the offerings is expected to occur on or about October 3rd, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings for working capital and general corporate purposes.

See Also: This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Beats Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week high of $0.93 and a 52-week low of $0.08.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

