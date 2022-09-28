ñol

Why Nano Labs Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's Session

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 28, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
Why Nano Labs Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's Session

Nano Labs Ltd NA shares are trading lower by 30.19% to $2.22 during Wednesday's trading session after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.

What Else?

Nano Labs says the company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 312,500 additional ADSs.

The gross proceeds to the company will be $5.0 million, assuming the option to purchase additional ADSs is not exercised.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nano Labs has a 52-week high of $13.95 and a 52-week low of $2.16.

