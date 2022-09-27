Here's Why Equillium Stock Is Skyrocketing

Equillium Inc EQ shares are trading higher by 23.32% to $2.38 Tuesday morning after the company reported interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab.

What Else?

Per Equillium, Itolizumab demonstrates clinically meaningful response in highly proteinuric subjects:

5 of 6 (83%) subjects achieved complete or partial response and 4 of 6 (67%) subjects achieved > 80% reduction in urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) by week 28

8 of 12 (67%) subjects achieved > 50% reduction in UPCR (6 subjects still dosing)

Itolizumab continues to demonstrate favorable safety and tolerability through six months of treatment

"I'm impressed with these promising early and deep reductions in proteinuria, especially given the high nephrotic baseline levels," said Dr. Kenneth Kalunian, professor of clinical medicine at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the lead principal investigator on the EQUALISE trial.

"What is particularly striking are the higher overall response rates observed early in the treatment course that are not typically achieved with standard of care alone and that look competitive with data emerging from the recently approved drugs. As a clinician, an ideal therapy would safely and rapidly reduce the levels of proteinuria in a greater number of patients as this has been shown to be associated with improved long-term outcomes. These interim results from the EQUALISE study are encouraging and provide the type of signal we're looking for to advance a drug to larger controlled trials."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Equillium has a 52-week high of $7.12 and a 52-week low of $1.66.