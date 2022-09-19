ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why E-Home Household Service Shares Are Nosediving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 19, 2022 10:43 AM | 1 min read

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd EJH shares are trading lower by 12.60% to $0.17 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital for up to $12.3 million.

E-Home Household Service says, under the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day selected by the company, the company has the right, but not the obligation, to present the Investor with a purchase notice, to request the Investor to purchase up to a certain number of the Ordinary Shares.

E-Home Household Service says the purchase price per share to be paid by the Investor will be 88% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price as defined in the Purchase Agreement.

See Also: Why Purple Innovation Shares Are Skyrocketing 50% Higher Monday

According to data from Benzinga Pro, E-Home Household Service Holdings has a 52-week high of $3.58 and a 52-week low of $0.16.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas