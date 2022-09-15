ñol

Why Esports Entertainment Group Shares Are Nosediving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 15, 2022 10:59 AM | 1 min read

Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL shares are trading lower by 20.93% to $0.33 Thursday morning after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.

Esports Entertainment says all of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the company. The company says the offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

See Also: Why Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down Today?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week high of $8.42 and a 52-week low of $0.30.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMovers