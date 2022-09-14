ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Aditxt Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 14, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Aditxt Stock Today?

Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are moving higher Wednesday following a 1-for-50 reverse split.

The reverse stock split was approved by shareholders at the company's special meeting on Sept. 7 and went into effect at the close on Tuesday. Aditxt shares began trading on a post-split basis Wednesday. 

Every 50 shares of issued and outstanding common stock have been exchanged for 1 share of common stock. The company now has a total of 1,156,674 shares of common stock outstanding.

Aditxt said the main reason for the reverse stock split was to bring the company into compliance with the Nasdaq's $1 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

Aditxt is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and modulating the immune system.

See Also: Altimmune Stock Is Tanking: What's Going On?

ADTX Price Action: Aditxt shares were trading at $27.94 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas