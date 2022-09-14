ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Company Helps Legacy Brands Move Their Marketing Into The Future

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
September 14, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!

Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman, and Lou Schwartz, CEO of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc GAME, were guests on Benzinga’s All Access on September 12, 2022.

Engine Gaming and Media is a data-driven gaming, media, and social influencer marketing solutions company. The company helps traditional brands adapt to new trends in advertising using advanced technologies and data.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga All AccessEngine Gaming and MediaPartner ContentPenny StocksSocial MediaMovers & ShakersExclusivesInterviewGeneral