CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are trading higher by 5.53% to $4.77 Friday morning after the company announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI to acquire Mawson's turnkey bitcoin mining facility in Sandersville, Georgia, for up to $33 million.

CleakSpark says the transaction is expected to add 1.4 exahashes per second (EH/s) to CleanSpark's hashrate before year-end, 2.4 EH/s in early 2023 and 7.0 EH/s by the end of 2023.

This capacity supports CleanSpark's target of over 22 EH/s by the end of 2023.

CleanSpark is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD Friday morning.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CleanSpark has a 52-week high of $23.60 and a 52-week low of $3.75.