ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Infobird Shares Are Exploding Higher Thursday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 8, 2022 4:43 PM | 1 min read
Why Infobird Shares Are Exploding Higher Thursday

Infobird Co Ltd IFBD shares are trading higher by 26.90% to $0.47 during Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split effective on September 9th.

Infobird says, beginning with the opening of trading on September 9th, the company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol "IFBD."

Infobird added that the company's board of directors approved the Share Consolidation on August 10th, 2022, and its shareholders on September 6th, 2022.

See Also: Apple Launches iPhone 14, High-End Apple Watch, Emergency Satellite Capabilities And More: What Investors Need To Know

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Infobird has a 52-week high of $2.91 and a 52-week low of $0.32.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsPenny StocksStock SplitAfter-Hours CenterMoversTrading Ideas