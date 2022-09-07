Sidus Space Inc SIDU shares are trading higher by 49.25% to $3.97 Wednesday morning after the company announced that it has signed a launch agreement with SpaceX for five launches, beginning in early 2023.

What Else?

The launches will support previously announced contracts with NASA and Mission Helios as well as prospective customers that Sidus continues to layer into its pipeline in all areas including payload hosting and capturing space-based data.

Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO said, "We are excited to partner with SpaceX for safe, reliable launch services for multiple LizzieSatTM satellite deployments into diverse orbits that meet our customer's needs. We look forward to continuing our journey of ‘Bringing Space Down to Earth' for a variety of customers, industries, and new use cases. Our agreements with SpaceX and other launch partners will allow us to develop a consistent launch cadence for Sidus Space moving forward. Participation in these SpaceX launches will enable Sidus to meet the robust demand for our services."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sidus Space has a 52-week high of $29.70 and a 52-week low of $1.26.