What's Going On With MSP Recovery Stock Today?

MSP Recovery Inc MSPR shares are trading higher. The company provided a business update on Monday morning detailing its growth and recent advancements.
MSP Recovery said it has grown from an initial 11,000 unique healthcare member lives in 2014 to more than 34 million unique healthcare member lives as of Aug. 11. The company expects to add an additional 3 million prior to Sept. 30.
MSP Recovery also said it has completed development of a blockchain technology designed to solve significant problems the healthcare industry is facing. The company noted that it has leveraged Palantir Technologies Inc's PLTR Foundry platform to "create one of the most advanced healthcare analytics tools in existence that provides real time diagnostics for healthcare payers and providers."
"Between blockchain and our partnership with Palantir, we are helping our own business in identifying and collecting historical claims and positioning LifeWallet to monetize its systems by identifying the huge flaws in the historical claims in the past and monetize at even larger scale by preventing flaws in the future," said John Ruiz, founder and CEO of MSP Recovery.
"These systems increase revenue, reduce costs, and save lives with precision in medical treatment and billing," Ruiz added.
MSP Recovery is a healthcare recovery and data analytics company.
See Also: Benzinga Before The Bell: Apple Employees Resist Calls For Return-To-Office, Tesla About To Hike FSD Prices Again, MGM China Injects $594M Into Macau Unit
MSPR Price Action: MSP Recovery has a 52-week high of $5.89 and a 52-week low of 94 cents per share.
The stock was up 21.4% at $2.61 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.