GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX shares are trading higher Monday after New York City on Saturday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which has lifted monkeypox-related stocks.

Over the weekend, New York City officials declared monkeypox a public health emergency due to the spread of the virus in the area. The public health emergency designation allows officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and implement measures to help slow down the spread of the virus.

"New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak, and we estimate that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk for monkeypox exposure," New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Saturday in a joint statement.

Geovax Labs is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vector vaccine platform. The company has published information in peer-reviewed journals showing that its MVA vaccines help prevent monkeypox.

GOVX Price Action: GeoVax has traded between $4 and 55 cents over a 52-week period.

Photo: Jernej Furman from Flickr.