IoT Might Be Driving The Next Generation Of Industry And Transforming Lives In Indonesia

The Internet of Things (IoT), the merging of physical and digital worlds, has seemingly become one of the trends that are driving the digital transformation of businesses and people across the world.

In June 2022, IoT company Tuya Inc. TUYA (HKEX: 2391) announced a partnership with Indonesia’s largest telecommunications company —Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT TLK— to launch value-added, cloud-based services and products in Indonesia through its Cube Solution. The company says it will allow Telkom’s millions of users to further accelerate the development of the Indonesian smart home appliance market.

Companies like Tuya offer technology that is meant to connect devices and Tuya Smart provides a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. Tuya says its platform is supported by industry-leading technology with rigorous data protection and security.

Telkom is one of the first major clients of Tuya’s Cube Solution, which is a cloud-agnostic private IoT service deployment solution that can be deployed on devices supported by major IoT suites, including Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Using the Cube Solution, Telkom launched a smart home IoT service — IndiHome Smart — and a small- and medium-sized business solution called SooltanCam.

IndiHome Smart enables users to integrate and control smart home devices from anywhere by using their phone. IndiHome Smart says it’s brand-neutral, allowing popular Indonesian smart home brands, including Bardi, Arbit, Avaro and T3 to be controlled from within the IndiHome Smart App. By integrating with Indonesian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Telkom is able to adopt an asset-light model that can easily offer new services to clients across Indonesia, Tuya says.

With the Cube Solution launching a series of successful value-added services in Indonesia, Tuya and Telkom report they are looking forward to working together deeper in the future. Telkom is Indonesia’s largest telecommunications operator, boasting more than 130 million mobile subscribers and maintaining a market share of more than 50%, which includes a large demand for cloud storage value-added service for IP cameras.

Through the power of the cloud, Telkom states that its systems and smart products are rapidly able to interconnect and build seamless business and smart home experiences — and as consumer and business needs evolve, both firms can adapt and launch improved products and services in the future.

What is the Cube Solution?

Using the Cube Solution, Tuya says it helps customers to quickly build a self-owned scalable private IoT platform to handle device connectivity to the cloud, device management, application development and existing system integration, data analytics, and business capabilities such as digital marketing.

The Cube Solution, inheriting the advantage of Tuya's IoT platform as a service (PaaS), allows businesses to connect and manage IoT devices, rapidly developing applications on top of the secured and reliable IoT Platform.

For example, smart-home brands could be able to implement effective data analytics tools based on the Cube Solution through user behavior analysis to enhance app interfaces or product features, possibly providing a better user experience. Real estate companies could look to Cube Solution to provide a private IoT platform to implement property management projects for diversified business scenarios such as smart communities, smart office buildings and smart homes.

The Cube Solution connects devices supported by major cloud service providers’ IoT suites, such as AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub, and it seamlessly integrates into Cube Private Cloud. The cloud-agnostic feature allows the private IoT platform to be deployed on-premise to a server or the infrastructure of major cloud service providers. Besides the secured and self-owned IoT platform, Tuya also says it offers packed business capabilities of various IoT sectors, such as smart commercial lighting solutions, smart corporate campus solutions, smart building management solutions, and more. Along with an extensive smart product offering, combining the packed business solution with Cube Private Cloud solution, Tuya looks to support its customers to expand into the IoT sector and seize the market opportunities.

These qualities are what Tuya reports have helped it attract industry leaders for its Cube Solution, such as one of China’s top five two-wheeled and three-wheeled electric vehicle developers.

By the end of March, the company’s IoT Development Platform had over 582,000 registered developers from over 200 countries. It serves more than 8,400 customers in the manufacturing, retail, elder care, agriculture, hospitality and real estate industries.

Tuya partners with Fortune 500 companies, including Koninklijke Philips NV PHIA, Schneider Electric SE SU and Lenovo Group Ltd. (HKG: 0992), and smart devices powered by Tuya are available in over 120,000 stores around the world.

