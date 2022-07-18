ñol

What's Happening With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Dolphin Entertainment?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 18, 2022 4:19 PM | 28 seconds read
What's Happening With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Dolphin Entertainment?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc DLPN shares are trading lower by 4.38% to $4.15 during Monday's after-hours session. The company reported first-quarter earnings results Monday afternoon.

Dolphin Entertainment reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $9.18 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.21 million. This sales figure represents a 28% increase over sales of $7.18 million in the same period last year.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week high of $15.25 and a 52-week low of $3.00.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

