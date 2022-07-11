The Argentinian Luxury Lifestyle And Fashion Space — Gaucho Group Holdings Says It Has No Intention Of Slowing Down

Argentina might be emerging as a new global center of luxury. The country boasts an abundance of natural beauty and diverse history. It’s also home to rich cuisine and strong wine culture.

Companies like Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. VINO, have helped bring more Argentinian luxury travel destinations and luxury goods and accessories to the international space.

Gaucho pioneered one of the latest high-end fashion brands from Argentina, called Gaucho - Buenos Aires. With Lautaro Garcia De La Pena as the creative director, Gaucho - Buenos Aires boasts ready-to-wear fashion and leather accessories drawing on “traditional artisan techniques with a modern twist”.

It also owns a number of luxury boutique hotels under the Algodon Hotels name as well as luxury vineyard estates known as Algodon Wine Estates in Argentina.

By offering a range of direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms, Gaucho says it is able to give customers a first-hand look into some of the finest goods and experiences Argentina has to offer.

Just last month, Gaucho announced that its luxury leather goods and accessories brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires will be collaborating with Apollo Art to develop digital display experiences for its Miami, Florida, flagship retail store. Apollo Art is a digital platform boasting an online art gallery featuring customized playlists and a marketplace offering access to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital art and physical art — complete with concierge-level service and consultation.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires flagship is scheduled to open this month at Miami Design District’s luxury fashion boutiques and shops at 112 NE 41st Street, Suite #106, and lies near widely recognized retail brands such as Off White, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Chanel, as well as Tesla, Warby Parker and Rag & Bone.

The brand’s parent company, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., continues to roll out its global markets strategy that seeks to take advantage of the worldwide growth of e-commerce and the accelerated digital economy. Gaucho – Buenos Aires’ new Miami Design District retail location is an integral part of Gaucho’s strategy to allow customers to personally experience the quality of the brand. The retail location can act as a referral source to introduce the parent company’s other luxury lifestyle businesses such as the award-winning, handcrafted Argentine wines of Algodon Fine Wines, and the custom luxury vineyard estates of Algodon Wine Estates. Gaucho – Buenos Aires’ Miami flagship may for example become a desired venue for wine tasting activations and special showroom events for Algodon’s associated real estate project.

Gaucho Group Holdings is arguably among noteworthy wine stocks, including LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMUY, Constellation Brands Inc. STZ and Vintage Wine Estates Inc. VWE. Its fine wine brands include Algodon Fine Wines and Algodon Wines. Both operate as e-commerce brands serving an international customer base.

The company reports it has set its sights on new opportunities in the wine industry. It’s recently announced the launch of a new Black Label Malbec and Pinot Noir due to arrive in September 2022. There are also plans to launch a Gaucho Chardonnay by the end of the year. Seemingly true to the brand’s luxury nature, the upcoming Malbec and Chardonnay are both expected to be in limited production.

To learn more about the different fine wine, hospitality and luxury real estate brands operating under Gaucho Group Holdings, visit https://www.gauchoholdings.com.

You can also follow Gaucho Group Holdings on Twitter to stay up to date on corporate announcements, press releases and other company news, here: https://twitter.com/gauchoholdings.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Gaucho Group