Why Inspira Technologies Stock Soared Today

Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd IINN shares closed up76.6% at $2.19 Wednesday after the company announced it developed a non-invasive blood sensor designated to alert real-time change in patients' clinical condition.

Inspira's blood sensor, HYLA, is designed to minimize the need for invasive medical procedures with the intention of reducing risks, complications and costs. It's being developed by a team of cyber-warfare specialists who formerly served in the Israeli Defense Forces' elite cyber-attack special forces.

The HYLA blood sensor is attached to the outer walls of a tube that has blood flowing through it. Inspira said the sensor may have the potential to benefit patients undergoing procedures including intensive care unit monitoring, invasive mechanical ventilation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, dialysis and cardiopulmonary bypass.

Inspira is an innovative medical technology company focused on respiratory treatments.

IINN Price Action: Inspira has traded between $9.59 and $1.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed up 76.6% on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

