Why Safe T Group Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Safe T Group American Depositary Shares SFET shares are trading higher by 16.49% to $0.56 Wednesday afternoon after the company issued second-quarter and first-half of 2022 sales guidance in an exclusive to Benzinga.

According to Safe T Group, revenues for the six months ended June 30 will likely exceed $8.6 million, representing a growth of 175% Y/Y... Read More

CEO Shachar Daniel said, “We are pleased with Safe-T’s growth in the first half of 2022, reflecting the positive contributions generated across our business lines as customer demand for our recently introduced privacy and cybersecurity offerings continues to increase. In addition to the topline growth, during the second quarter of 2022, we have begun to see the early positive impacts of our cost reduction plan, especially in our enterprise cybersecurity business.”

See Also: Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $30K, Ethereum Above $2K And Dogecoin Above 15 Cents By End Of July?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Safe T Group has a 52-week high of $1.59 and a 52-week low of $0.44.