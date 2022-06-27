ñol

What's Going On With Wrap Technologies Shares Falling Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:01 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Wrap Technologies Shares Falling Today?

Wrap Technologies Inc WRAP shares are trading lower by 5.96% to $2.21, possibly due to profit-taking. The stock ran higher last week in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The firm develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.

CNN reported the ruling Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.  CNN added that, going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Wrap Technologies offers public safety technologies and services.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Wrap Technologies has a 52-week high of $8.92 and a 52-week low of $1.90.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas