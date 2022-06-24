ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Digital Ally Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
Why Digital Ally Shares Are Rising Today

Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares are trading higher by 13.69% to $0.96 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement.

CNN reported the ruling Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.  CNN added that, going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

See Also: So Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking Electric Vehicle? Over 60% Say...

Digital Ally sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital Ally has a 52-week high of $1.90 and a 52-week low of $0.76.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas