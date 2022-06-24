Why Digital Ally Shares Are Rising Today

Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares are trading higher by 13.69% to $0.96 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement.

CNN reported the ruling Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. CNN added that, going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

Digital Ally sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Digital Ally has a 52-week high of $1.90 and a 52-week low of $0.76.