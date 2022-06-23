Why Shares Of Smart For Life Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock Smart For Life SMFL shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be ramping up manufacturing of Milk Dust lactation products amid the baby formula shortage.

Milk Dust has partnered with Smart for Life to manufacture its proprietary products designed to support mother's breast milk production since 2019. Today the company announced that its Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust, an assortment of proprietary nutritional products and lactation protein powder created for breastfeeding mothers to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body and help combat sugar cravings.

Katie Pickett, the Founder and President of Milk Dust, stated "While breast feeding is not a panacea to the infant formula scarcity, we have seen increased demand for our Milk Dust formula and we are thrilled to be helping moms across the United States, and through our recent expansion in the UK and Europe."

Smart for Life Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness.

SMFL Price Action: Smart For Life, Inc. has traded between $3.25 and $0.38 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading about 25% higher at $0.56 cents per share on Thursday at the time of publication.