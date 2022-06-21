Why Tantech Holdings Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares are trading higher by 23.8% to $0.31 after the company announced a six-vehicle order for customized midibuses, expected to be delivered to a Nigerian customer in July 2022.

Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech, said, "Demand for our multi-passenger vehicles continues to grow led by multiple very strong catalysts, which include the reopening of the global economy, surging fuels costs and the desire to reduce harmful emissions.

The diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission and all the luxuries of a high-end bus, including a fuel-efficient, luxury travel experience with comfortable seating for 11 passengers.

See Also: This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford, Wells Fargo And Starbucks

Tantech Holdings manufactures bamboo charcoal-based products.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tantech Holdings has a 52-week high of $15.70 and a 52-week low of $0.20.