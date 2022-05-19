Why Immunome Shares Are Rising

Immunome Inc IMNM shares are trading higher by 19.44% at $3.39 after the company published data demonstrating its COVID-19 antibody cocktail IMM-BCP-01 cleared the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 when tested in vivo in hamsters.

When tested in hamster models, Immunome says IMM-BCP-01 retained full coverage against the Omicron variant. Specifically, Immunome said the data suggest strong activity of two antibodies in the cocktail, IMM20253 and IMM20184, which target distinct, non-overlapping epitopes of SARS-CoV-2, against the Omicron variant.

Immunome added that IMM20253 showed potency when tested on its own and enhanced viral load reductions when combined with IMM20184.

"We are pleased to report this positive in vivo data in hamsters, which we believe based on historical context is the gold standard for preclinical testing of COVID-19 therapies," said Purnanand Sarma, PhD, President and CEO of Immunome.

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Immunome has a 52-week high of $27.80 and a 52-week low of $2.09.