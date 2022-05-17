EXCLUSIVE: Safe-T Group Is Seeing 'Endless' Demand For Its Mobile Cybersecurity, Privacy Solution

Safe-T Group Ltd SFET CEO Shachar Daniel detailed his company's information security software Tuesday during an interview on "Benzinga Live."

As he prepared for his appearance on the show, the Safe-T software did its thing.

"When I opened your link, I just got an alert from my product that said 'your camera is online, be aware, someone might [be] watching you,'" Daniel said.

The Safe-T software also alerted Daniel that his microphone was in use and that someone may be listening to him as well, he said.

Safe-T can protect users from cyber attacks, viruses, identity theft and more, but what is it exactly?

What Is Safe-T? Safe-T provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises globally. Its products provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing and other online threats. As of now, it's available for download on Apple Inc AAPL mobile devices.

"It's a privacy product for your mobile, for the iOS. This quarter and the next quarter we are planning to release three more products ... for desktop and Android," Daniel said.

Safe-T makes privacy and security simple on mobile by sending alerts when something unusual is detected, not unlike the notifications Daniel received when joining the interview.

Accelerated Demand: Daniel told Benzinga that the company generated $1.4 million in revenue in 2018. Last year, the company reported revenue of more than $10 million. In just the first quarter of 2022, Safe-T reported approximately $4 million in revenue, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company maintains a target of $50 million in revenue by 2025.

"The demand is higher than the inventory," Daniel said. "The amount of attacks are endless and the demand is also endless."

See the full interview here:

SFET Price Action: Safe-T shares have traded between 48 cents and $1.69 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Tuesday up 4.73% at 57 cents.