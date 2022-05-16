Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc CEI are trading higher by 14.53% at $0.78. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

Several energy companies at large are also trading higher in sympathy with the increase in oil prices.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.