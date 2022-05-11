SciSparc And Clearmind Reveal Potential To Reduce Alcohol Consumption With Psychedelic Treatment In New Patent Application

Image by Thom Masat on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC announced that its recently launched collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND CMNDF (FSE: CWY0) resulted in the filing of a provisional patent application related to a psychedelic combination therapy treating numerous binge behaviors. The patent application refers to the combination of SciSparc's CannAmide™ with Clearmind's MEAI, an innovative proprietary psychedelic treatment for addictions.

The patent application followed successful pre-clinical studies that showed a significant dose dependent effect for MEAI treatment in reducing alcohol consumption of treated animals, with additional significant effects for the CannAmide™ treatment at the lower sub-effective MEAI dose.

Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The initial pre-clinical results we announced in March raised our interest in pursuing a wider collaboration with Clearmind in the psychedelic field. By focusing on building an IP portfolio around our collaboration, we will help to ensure our innovative solutions are protected as we continue to move forward with new development efforts."

Initial results of the pre-clinical animal study showed that alcohol consumption was significantly reduced following treatment with MEAI at a dose of 40 mg/kg and at higher doses (p<0.01) compared to consumption before treatment. Alcohol consumption was significantly reduced following dual treatment with 25 mg/kg CannAmide™ in addition to MEAI at a dose of 20 mg/kg and compared to consumption before treatment.

The mice were provided with 20% alcohol solution, for 24 hours, three times a week, for seven weeks, and were treated every day with MEAI or MEAI/CannAmide™ during the last two weeks of alcohol treatment. The alcohol consumption was measured by weighing the alcohol bottles before and after; water consumption was measured similarly in parallel.

