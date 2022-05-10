QQQ
Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:26 PM | 1 min read

Workhorse Group Inc WKHS shares are trading higher by 3.94% at $2.64. The company Tuesday morning reported first-quarter earnings results.

Workhorse reported quarterly sales of $14,300 which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10,000. Workhorse reported an EPS loss of 15 cents which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents.

See Also: Why Plug Power Stock Is Trading Lower

Workhorse designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workhorse has a 52-week high of $18.59 and a 52-week low of $2.44.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas