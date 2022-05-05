QQQ
What's Going On With Tilray Shares Falling Near 52-Week Lows Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 5:03 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the broader cannabis and consumer discretionary sector, including Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years. The Fed also said it will begin reducing the size of its balance sheet starting on June 1… Read More

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis.

The stock closed Thursday down 7.7% at $4.89. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tilray has a 52-week high of $23.04 and a 52-week low of $4.78.

