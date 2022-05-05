Why AMC-Related Stock Hycroft Mining Is Popping Off

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC shares are trading higher by 27.92% at $1.79 after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Hycroft Mining says gold production for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was 5,358 ounces and silver production was 16,861 ounces, which was in line with forecasted expectations.

Hycroft Mining says the company ended the first quarter with a cash position of $172.8 million. During the quarter the company raised gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million through a $55.9 million private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program.

Hycroft Mining is a gold and silver producer.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hycroft Mining has a 52-week high of $4.37 and a 52-week low of $0.28.