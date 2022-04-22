QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Moving Image Technologies Shares Are Popping Off

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 11:18 AM | 1 min read

Moving Image Technologies Inc MITQ shares are trading higher by 34.8% at $1.55 after the company and SNDBX announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.

MiT says the company will serve as the official technology systems integrator for SNDBX, creating custom-made portable gaming carts that integrate PCs or gaming consoles, accessories, IP switches and other proprietary MiT technologies that can be moved between auditoriums within a cinema.

"Our exclusive partnership with SNDBX allows MiT to expand its market opportunity into e-Sports and competitive, amateur gaming leagues," said Frank Tees, vice president of technical sales support at MiT. 

"Our custom-made, integrated mobile cart is the only product available of this nature and will allow SNDBX to quickly deploy competitive e-Sports technology in support of its cinema strategy. By offering theater operators the opportunity to monetize their excess auditorium capacity and increase concession sales, SNDBX is providing a win-win value proposition."

See Also: Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Surging Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Moving Image Technologies has a 52-week high of $27.31 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas