Why Moving Image Technologies Shares Are Popping Off

Moving Image Technologies Inc MITQ shares are trading higher by 34.8% at $1.55 after the company and SNDBX announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.

MiT says the company will serve as the official technology systems integrator for SNDBX, creating custom-made portable gaming carts that integrate PCs or gaming consoles, accessories, IP switches and other proprietary MiT technologies that can be moved between auditoriums within a cinema.

"Our exclusive partnership with SNDBX allows MiT to expand its market opportunity into e-Sports and competitive, amateur gaming leagues," said Frank Tees, vice president of technical sales support at MiT.

"Our custom-made, integrated mobile cart is the only product available of this nature and will allow SNDBX to quickly deploy competitive e-Sports technology in support of its cinema strategy. By offering theater operators the opportunity to monetize their excess auditorium capacity and increase concession sales, SNDBX is providing a win-win value proposition."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Moving Image Technologies has a 52-week high of $27.31 and a 52-week low of $1.03.