So What's Happening With Verb Technology Shares?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 2:01 PM | 1 min read

Verb Technology Company Inc VERB shares are trading lower by 10.90% at $0.68 after the company announced an $11 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Verb Technology says the company has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 14,666,667 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.75 per share and warrants to purchase 14,666,667 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.75 per share.

The securities purchase agreement is in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million.

Verb Technology develops Software-as-a-Service applications platforms in the United States, Japan and internationally.

Verb Technology has a 52-week high of $3.97 and a 52-week low of $0.65.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas