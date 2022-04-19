5 Stocks Halted In Tuesday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on specific securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Diffusion Pharamceuticals Inc. DFFN was halted for volatility at 9:36 a.m. as the stock commenced trading following its recent 1-for-50 stock split.

Tuscan Holdings II Units THCAU was halted for volatility at 9:45 a.m.

Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR LGHL was halted for volatility two times during Tuesday’s session as shares whipsawed between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m following the company's earnings.

Sono Group NV SEV was halted two times during Tuesday’s session as the stock climbed 65.22% after the company reported positive 2021 financial results.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. SBFM was halted at 2:13 p.m. as shares climbed 14.77%.