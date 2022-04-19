SusGlobal Says It Converts Waste To Fertilizer To Help Make The Planet Greener

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Humans need to soon face up to the problem of waste generation as landfills grow and trash increases. But this is easier said than done. Based on current behavioral patterns, it’s unlikely society will make the necessary changes anytime soon.

Until then, it has resorted to the easiest and most common means of dealing with trash — burying it or, in other words, landfilling. Trash buried in landfills breaks down at a very slow rate, which may create an important problem for future generations.

While companies like Waste Management Inc. WM and Republic Services Inc. RSG are trying to provide sustainable waste management solutions through recycling and proper waste disposal, the problem of greenhouse gas production is tough to solve and is among the biggest environmental threats posed by landfills today.

When organic material such as food and other green waste is put into a landfill, it is compacted and covered. This causes it to break down anaerobically, without oxygen. The end result is the release of methane, a greenhouse gas that is about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and the implications for climate change resulting from methane may be serious.

No Time To Waste?

The United Nations (U.N.), has been grappling with the waste juggernaut for years, and solving it has become a key strategy in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Better waste management and a reduction of methane, it says, can improve air quality, mitigate climate change and help meet the SDGs at a much faster pace.

Cutting methane could be the strongest lever to slow climate change over the next 25 years.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. SNRG, an industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology company, says it is focused on developing and implementing an innovative, sustainable and socially responsible solution to convert waste to regenerative products, predominantly fertilizer.

It reportedly achieves this through its proprietary technologies that are used to divert organic waste streams from landfills and transform them into organic compost and pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer.

At the same time, its processes prevent toxic substances like methane from being released into the atmosphere, thus reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

SusGlobal reports that its SusGro™ organic liquid fertilizer has received product innovation awards in the fertilizer market and is considered an economical, sustainable and highly effective alternative to traditional fertilizers.

As people become more aware of the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers, regenerative organic fertilizers converted from food waste are being seen as a more attractive and sustainable option that provide a host of nutrients suitable for various fertilization needs. Regenerative fertilizers can also be great at improving soil fertility and crop productivity.

The Impact Of COP26

The U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), held in Glasgow, Scotland, last November had governments and business leaders around the world making a series of commitments to help combat climate change. Reducing the negative environmental impact of landfills is one of them.

More than 100 countries committed to the Global Methane Pledge at the COP26 Summit, zeroing in on methane reduction as a key way to slash emissions in a shortened time.

Today there are almost 3 million organic food producers, growing crops on over 150 million acres across the globe. SusGlobal says it is looking to play a pivotal role in enabling the industry to do this in a sustainable manner by converting organic waste into regenerative fertilizer and helping build a greener world for future generations.

SusGlobal’s management states that its objective is to become a leader in the circular economy and grow the company into a significant sustainable waste-to-energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market.

To learn more about SusGlobal, visit https://susglobalenergy.com/

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

