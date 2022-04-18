Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock SOS Limited Is Falling

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Sos Ltd - ADR SOS, are trading lower as investors digest recent economic data. Investors also continue to assess the economic impact of a surge in COVID cases in China.

According to CNN, at least 44 Chinese cities are under either a full or partial lockdown as authorities grapple with curbing the spread of COVID-19. Hong Kong confirmed 747 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as residents stepped out during the long-weekend Easter break after restrictions were eased.

SOS is engaged in provision of emergency rescue business providing emergency healthcare services, emergency roadside assistance, emergency living assistance and other rescue services in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOS Limited has a 52-week high of $5.24 and a 52-week low of $0.42.