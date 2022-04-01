Visium Technologies Teams Up With Ethical AI And Video Analytics Leader IREX To Create Game-Changing Surveillance Intelligence Technology

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Visium Technologies, Inc. VISM announced that it has entered into an integration and partnership agreement with IREX AI, Inc., the premier provider of video-based solutions that empower city governments, public safety departments, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.

Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium, commented, "We are very pleased to be partnering with IREX, the leader in the race for Ethical AI and video analytics. They have an impressive track record of success and rapid growth, and we see our TruContextTM technology providing meaningful analytic, connected data and context-focused enhancements to their current and future customers."

Calvin Yadav, IREX CEO, added "There is no denying that public safety is being driven by digital transformation and investment in smart cities. We are excited to team up IREX's SearchveillanceTM technology with Visium's groundbreaking TruContextTM. Co-joining Visium with the powerful Ethical AI engine of IREX makes the world's first Real-Time intelligence whiteboard with video and image validation technology called ELI (Ethical Layered Intelligence). ELI will change the game by shaving months from investigation(s) for Federal & local law enforcement or Military reconnaissance missions."

