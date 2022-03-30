Splash Increases US Footprint With Budweiser Distributor, To Cover 4 Densely Populated New Jersey Counties

Photo credit: Expansion by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV announced an agreement with New Jersey-based AB-ONE distributor Northern Eagle Beverage to distribute SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino wines by the glass, and Pulpoloco Sangria to New Jersey’s Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic Counties.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group commented, “This is another home run distribution agreement for Splash. Our relationship with InBev’s AB ONE, the owner of Budweiser, continues to pay dividends for us as more and more high-volume distributors take note of the credibility that comes from our relationship with AB-ONE. New Jersey’s Northern Eagle Beverage Company puts our three premium products on the shelves in 4 highly populated NJ counties. In fact, Bergen County is the number one most populated county in NJ and Essex is the second highest. Both Hudson and Passaic Counties are in the top 10, and it’s worth noting that NJ is the most densely populated state in the US, so our products will be put in front of many, many new eyeballs which translates to more revenue.”

Northern Eagle Beverage Company is an independently owned wholesaler and distributor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey. Founded in 1993, Northern Beverage operates from a 46,000 square foot facility and services more than 920 off-premises accounts and more than 1000 on-premises accounts. Northern Beverage has won AB ONE’s Ambassador of Excellence Award in 7 of the last 10 years.

