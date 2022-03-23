Here's Why XORTX Therapeutics Shares Are Rising

XORTX Therapeutics XRTX shares are trading higher by 54.6% at $1.87 after the company announced the submission of a Patent Cooperation Treaty patent application seeking international patent protection for the patent entitled "Compositions and Methods for Enhancing Anti-Vi".

XORTX Therapeutics says the patent is based on retrospective clinical data from XORTX scientific partners suggesting that an important therapeutic opportunity lies with addressing aberrant purine metabolism combined with hyperuricemia in patients most at risk to severe COVID-19 outcome.

XORTX Therapeutics added the new patent filing proposes compositions of xanthine oxidase inhibitors, uric acid lowering agents and/or anti-viral agents alone or in combination and methods for enhancing anti-viral therapies for the treatment of individuals most at risk.

XORTX Therapeutics is focused on developing drug therapies for orphan disease like polycystic kidney disease, and treatment of health consequences caused by chronic high serum uric acid which include cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

XORTX Therapeutics has a 52-week high of $8.19 and a 52-week low of $0.96.