What Is Zentek And What's Going On With Its Stock Today?

Zentek Ltd ZTEK shares are trading higher Wednesday. On Tuesday, the stock began trading on the Nasdaq following an uplisting from OTC Pink Sheets.

“Trading on the NASDAQ is an important milestone for Zentek, and reflective of our growth and transition to becoming a global technology company," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Zentek.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.

ZTEK Price Action: Zentek shares surged more than 165% in premarket trading.

The stock was up 22.2% at $3.33 at time of publication.

