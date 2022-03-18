Here's Why Nymox Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Moving

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp NYMX shares are trading lower by 29.6% at $1.33 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.03 million shares at $1.65 per share.

Nymox says the closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Nymox Pharmaceutical is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm and its subsidiaries specialize in the research and development of drugs and diagnostic products for the aging population.

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week high of $2.87 and a 52-week low of $0.94.